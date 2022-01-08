Met Police finds 1,000 cannabis farms across London
- Published
The Met Police has found more than 1,000 cannabis farms across the capital in the last six years, new data shows.
Nearly half of those farms were found between December 2019 and November 2020 - a time when London was largely in lockdown due to Covid-19 measures.
City Hall said cannabis farms led to more drug dealing in the city and described the Met's work as "vital".
It comes as Sadiq Khan announced plans to pilot "decriminalising" some minor cannabis offences in the capital.
A spokesperson for the mayor of London said he was pleased to see the impact of the Met's work "bearing down on illegal drugs" and "shutting down illegal cannabis farms".
He added: "This is a vital part of their work to reduce the harm and violence drugs and drug-related crimes cause to individuals, families and communities.
"Cannabis farms drive up levels of drug dealing in our city, which often involves the exploitation of young vulnerable Londoners, and closing these farms down is a key part of the fight against modern slavery."
The figures were released by the Met to Conservative London Assembly member and former mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey.
'Devastating impact'
Data showed that between November 2015 and December 2021, a total of 1,096 cannabis farms were found across the city.
In 2020, 455 cannabis farms were discovered - more than double the number found during any of the previous four years.
During a recent seizure in Rainham, east London, officers found more than 1,000 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of £1m.
Speaking last month, Det Sgt Owen Morgan said: "A seizure of this magnitude will undoubtedly have an impact on drugs supply on London's streets.
"We know that there is a link between drugs and violent crime, with both having a devastating impact on our communities."
The mayor of London is understood to be developing a plan based on a successful model from Thames Valley Police, where young people found with small quantities of drugs are given the opportunity to engage with support services.
The scheme aims to divert those who have committed low-level offending away from the criminal justice system and into counselling.
Mr Khan's office said the plans for three boroughs to trial the approach were still in development and that they did not have the powers to fully decriminalise any drugs.
The pilot is yet to receive approval from the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (Mopac).