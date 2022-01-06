BBC News

Zaian Aimable-Lina: Murder accused, 15, appears in court

Zaian Aimable-Lina was one of 30 teenagers who were killed in homicides in London in 2021

A 15-year-old boy accused of murdering another teenager in an unprovoked knife attack in a south London park has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Zaian Aimable-Lina, also 15, suffered three stab wounds in Ashburton Park in Croydon on the evening of 30 December.

Police were alerted by a group of young men who flagged down their patrol car. Zaian, who had been stabbed in the heart, died at the scene.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on New Year's Day.

Appearing at the Old Bailey via video-link, he was accused of murder and possession of a bladed article.

The parents of both victim and defendant attended the short hearing.

The teenager died from a stab wound to the heart

Prosecutors allege that Zaian was the victim of "unprovoked violence with a knife".

Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a plea hearing for 24 March when he said a provisional trial date would be set.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded into a youth detention centre.

