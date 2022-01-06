Zaian Aimable-Lina: Murder accused, 15, appears in court
A 15-year-old boy accused of murdering another teenager in an unprovoked knife attack in a south London park has appeared at the Old Bailey.
Zaian Aimable-Lina, also 15, suffered three stab wounds in Ashburton Park in Croydon on the evening of 30 December.
Police were alerted by a group of young men who flagged down their patrol car. Zaian, who had been stabbed in the heart, died at the scene.
The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on New Year's Day.
Appearing at the Old Bailey via video-link, he was accused of murder and possession of a bladed article.
The parents of both victim and defendant attended the short hearing.
Prosecutors allege that Zaian was the victim of "unprovoked violence with a knife".
Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a plea hearing for 24 March when he said a provisional trial date would be set.
The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded into a youth detention centre.