Redbridge M11: Two arrests after fatal east London motorway crash
- Published
Two motorists have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal motorway crash.
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning after a crash involving a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a grey BMW 1 Series.
He was a passenger in the Vectra when it crashed into barriers near Junction 4 on the M11 in Redbridge, east London.
Three other men, including the driver, needed hospital treatment, the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers were called at around 00:50 GMT, police said.
The family of the dead man have been informed.
A 22-year-old woman driving the BMW was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody.
The driver of the Vectra, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
One man travelling in the Vectra remains in a critical condition while the conditions of the driver and another male passenger are not thought to be life-threatening.