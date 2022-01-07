St James's Park pelicans moved after human case of bird flu
The pelicans in St James's Park have been moved to an enclosure as a precautionary measure after a human case of bird flu in south-west England.
Isla, Tiffany, Gargi, Sun, Moon and Star are healthy but have been moved to Duck Island on the edge of the central London park, the Royal Parks said.
The Animal and Plant Health Agency made the suggestion after the human case of bird flu was discovered.
Visitors to the park are being urged not to feed or touch wildlife.
They are also being asked to report any sick or dead birds.
"We hope that they will be back out and about preening themselves by the lake, soon," the Royal Parks said about its squadron of pelicans, which are comfortable around humans.
The birds were already being fed away from public view due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The UK has recently experienced a large number of incidents of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza in birds across the country.
Human to human transmission of bird flu is very rare, however.