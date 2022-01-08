Clapton death: Man dies following east London cannabis factory fire
A man has died following a fire inside a cannabis factory in Hackney, east London, the Metropolitan Police has said.
On New Year's Eve police were called to a blaze at a lock-up garage in Southwold Road, Clapton.
Albanian national Ermal Qose, was taken to hospital but later died on 2 January.
Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers said the 35-year-old was "trapped inside the locked garage" when the fire broke out.
"This is now a manslaughter investigation," Det Ch Insp Rogers said.
"Although officers have spoken with a number of local people, I want to hear from members of the public who were in the area on New Year's Eve or who have seen people coming and going from the garage.
"If you can assist and have not yet spoken with police, please get in touch."
'Ruins lives'
A 33-year-old man was arrested on New Year's Eve on suspicion of false imprisonment and cannabis cultivation.
He has been released under investigation.
A second man, aged 26, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of manslaughter, false imprisonment and cannabis cultivation.
Detectives said he remains in police custody.
It comes after Met Police figures revealed more than 1,000 cannabis farms have been found across the capital in the last six years.
Det Ch Insp Rogers added: "It is well known that this trade ruins the lives of almost everybody associated with it, and that fact is all too clearly demonstrated here.
"If you know anything about those who profit from the vulnerability of others through the illegal drugs trade, please contact police or share that information with Crimestoppers anonymously."