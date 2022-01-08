Romford fire death: Two teens charged with fatal east London blaze
- Published
Two teenagers will appear in court following the death of an 88-year-old woman in Romford, east London.
Josephine Smith died following a fire inside a residential address in Queen's Park Road on 28 October.
Following an investigation the Met Police charged Kai Cooper, 18, of Leatherhead, Surrey, and a 15-year-old boy, from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, with manslaughter.
Detectives said both will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The pair were also charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.
They are also appearing on assault charges relating to a different incident on Ilford High Road on 27 October.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.