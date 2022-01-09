London Underground:'Solid support' for longest-ever Tube strikes
- Published
Fresh strikes by London Underground drivers in a dispute over the Night Tube have been "solidly supported", a union has said.
RMT union members walked out overnight on 7 January and will do so every Friday and Saturday through to June.
The strikes over new night rosters will affect the Central and Victoria lines.
London Underground bosses have denied union claims new Night Tube rosters will "rip apart" members' work-life balance.
Drivers will only be rostered to work up to four night shift weekends per year, Andy Lord, London Underground's managing director, said on Friday.
He also said the new Night Tube rosters included assurances there would be no job losses, workers could swap night shifts and the number of night shifts was "fair and reasonable".
RMT bosses argued the new rosters were being imposed on drivers and that the union was fighting for "progressive and family-friendly working practices".
Following the first batch of strike action, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said members had remained "solid and determined".
"This issue isn't going away," he said.
"With action scheduled for the next six months there is only one way forward and that's for serious and genuine talks aimed at a negotiated settlement."
London Underground said it would aim to operate as normal a service as possible as the industrial action looks set to continue for six more months.