Redbridge M11: Man charged over fatal east London motorway crash
- Published
A man has been charged after a fatal crash on the M11 motorway in London.
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning after a crash involving a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a grey BMW 1 Series.
He was a passenger in the Vectra when it crashed into barriers near Junction 4 on the M11.
Hugues Mike, 24, from Sheffield, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death when driving while disqualified, causing serious injury when driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.
Three other men who had been travelling in the Vectra were taken to hospital.
One man, a passenger in the car, remains in a critical condition, the Met Police said.
The driver of the BMW, a 22-year-old woman, was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
She has been released under investigation, the Met added.