London violence: Knife imagery in the capital 'creates a sense of fear'
- Published
Young Londoners have warned images of knives posted by police on social media can "create a sense of fear".
A group of young people working with London's Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) have commissioned research into the impact of images of seized knives that are published online.
VRU director Lib Peck said it was "championing" young people's concerns.
The Young People's Action Group within the VRU wants to better understand whether their concerns are shared by a wider group of young people in London.
City Hall said the research, expected to be published by Spring, will examine the perception of knife carrying in London and young people's response to knife imagery.
Tyrell Davis-Douglin, 21, from Croydon, explained part of the VRU's approach would also include effective rehabilitation being offered to knife users to help them change behaviours.
He said: "We want to investigate the impact of police posting images of large knives recovered in our local communities.
"What we have heard from other empowered young women and men is that posting images of knives on social media platforms creates a sense of fear - there are better way to achieve the goal of removing dangerous weapons and reducing violence."
City Hall said findings will complement and provide a specific context to research commissioned by the Scottish VRU, South Yorkshire and Thames Valley VRUs.
The police forces no longer publish images of knives on their social media accounts for fear that they are making the public more, not less, worried about knife crime.
Ms Peck added: "Those engaged in our programmes have made it clear that posting images of knives seized by the police often heightens the sense of fear in our communities."