Sarah Everard: First phase of independent inquiry to conclude this year
The first phase of an independent inquiry into the murder of Sarah Everard will conclude this year, Home Secretary Priti Patel has said.
Met Police officer Wayne Couzens staged a fake arrest to kidnap Ms Everard before he raped and murdered her.
The Home Office has published the terms of reference for the two-part inquiry chaired by Dame Elish Angiolini QC.
The first part of the inquiry will look at Couzens' conduct during his career and any abuse of his police powers.
It will examine whether any red flags were missed and whether allegations made against him were properly handled.
The inquiry will also assess his transfer between Kent Police and the Met.
The second part of the inquiry will look at specific issues raised by part one, which will report to the home secretary as soon as possible.
The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) is already investigating two indecent exposure incidents involving Couzens, including one 72 hours before he abducted Ms Everard on 3 March 2021.
Ms Patel, who branded Couzens a "monster", said the inquiry would proceed on a non-statutory basis in a bid to give Ms Everard's family answers "as soon as possible".
The option remains to convert it into a statutory inquiry, Ms Patel added.
She said: "I am determined to understand the failings that enabled a serving officer to commit such heinous crimes - we owe an explanation to Sarah's family and loved ones, and we need to do all in our power to prevent something like this from ever happening again."
Dame Elish Angiolini QC said: "The publication of the terms of reference is a significant step forward to progressing this vital inquiry and ensuring Sarah's family and the wider public get a full understanding and explanation of the causes of, and factors contributing to, this tragic and harrowing murder."