London faces pollution public health crisis, Sadiq Khan says
- Published
London faces a crisis of "filthy air and gridlocked roads" unless car use is reduced, the city's mayor has warned.
Sadiq Khan cited a report by traffic information supplier Inrix, which claimed London was the world's most congested city last year.
Mr Khan said unless more was done to deliver a sustainable future, the city would be replacing one public health crisis - Covid-19 - with another.
Figures show car usage is close to being back to pre-pandemic levels.
Public transport is a different story though, with bus usage at 70% and Tube travel at 55% of levels seen before the first lockdown.
'Demand too great'
The report by Inrix also found that congestion cost London's economy £5.1bn, an average of £1,211 per driver, last year.
This was based on an estimate of the earnings drivers could be making, or the leisure time they could be enjoying, if they were not stuck in traffic.
"Whilst we have made huge strides in increasing walking and cycling in London throughout the pandemic, car use has remained consistently high," said Mr Khan.
"If we do not double down on our efforts to deliver a greener, more sustainable future, we will replace one public health crisis with another - caused by filthy air and gridlocked roads.
"The cost to both Londoners and the capital [should not] be underestimated, with days wasted stuck in traffic, billions lost to the economy and increased road danger and health impacts.
"Most traffic is caused simply by there being too great a demand for limited street space, meaning the only long-term solution can be to significantly reduce car use in favour of greener means of travel."