Extinction Rebellion protester glued himself to train for grandchildren
- Published
A climate change protester who glued himself to a rush-hour train in east London has told a court he did so for the future of his four grandchildren.
Former university lecturer Philip Kingston, 85, attached his hand to the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) carriage at Shadwell station in October 2019.
The Reverend Sue Parfitt, 79, and Father Martin Newell, 54, were dragged off the roof of the same train.
All three deny obstructing an engine or carriage on the railway.
The trio are members of Christian Climate Action within Extinction Rebellion.
Mr Kingston told Inner London Crown Court his grandchildren and his Catholic faith influenced his decision to take part in the demonstration.
He said: "I have four grandchildren and they are the greatest concern in my life because my understanding of the temperature that the earth is heading towards is going to be mighty difficult for them and their generation.
"I have a very strong belief that this man Jesus shows me the way of life, which is giving all our use for others... I appreciate this principle that the order of my life is to, as far as I can, to put others first."
The court heard the DLR train, which was travelling from Lewisham to Bank shortly before 07:00 GMT, had been at about 70% capacity.
The protest disrupted services for 77 minutes and 15 trains were delayed or cancelled.
Mr Kingston, from Patchway in south Gloucestershire, said the "safety of passengers was the primary consideration" of the group's planning ahead of the stunt, and he was as certain "as humanly possible" that no-one would be put at risk.
When asked whether he would have still proceeded had the safety of passengers been in question, he replied: "No, not at all."
He added that initially passengers had reacted angrily, but after he spoke with those nearby "the anger subsided and they were beginning to engage".
The trial continues.