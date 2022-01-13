Met Police hunt man recalled to prison who may pose risk
- Published
A man who may pose a risk to the public and young children is wanted on a recall to prison and should not be approached, police say.
Mohammed Shahid Ali, 39, failed to comply with the conditions of his prison release and The Met said they were "urgently" appealing to find him.
He had been living in Newham, east London, but his last confirmed location was in Tilbury, Essex.
He has committed crimes on the railway and has links to Kent, the force says.
He also has connections to Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk and frequents the City of London and Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets, east London, the force added.
Ali, who is described as having messy, grey, curly hair and a thick beard, typically wears a woolly hat and wears a navy blue tracksuit, black jacket and red and white trainers.