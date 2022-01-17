Met Police officer admits sending sexual Snapchat messages to boy, 15
- Published
A Met Police officer has admitted sending sexual Snapchat and Discord messages to a 15-year old boy.
PC Will Scott-Barrett pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court to a charge of sexual communication with a child on or before 3 February last year.
An earlier hearing was told he had been in contact with the teenager on social media apps from April 2020.
Scott-Barrett, of Bromley, will be sentenced at the same court on 28 February.
The 33-year-old sent messages including graphic sexual pictures and videos to the boy, who cannot be named.
The officer was off-duty at the time of his offending, which is not said to have been connected with his role in the force.
Judge Robin Johnson warned Scott-Barrett he faces a possible jail sentence.
The officer, who is based in the Met's intelligence command, was charged in November after an investigation by the force's online child sexual abuse and exploitation command.
The Met previously said Scott-Barrett had been suspended from duty after the initial allegation was made in February last year.