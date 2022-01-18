Covid-19: Piers Corbyn anti-lockdown protest trial adjourned
- Published
Piers Corbyn's trial for breaching Covid-19 restrictions during a series of anti-lockdown protests in central London has been adjourned to May.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 10 charges relating to five incidents in Trafalgar Square or within the City of Westminster in 2020.
Mr Corbyn, 74, is accused with Vincent Dunmall, 55, and Louise Creffield, 35.
The trial was adjourned when the defendants' lawyers argued there were failures during evidence disclosure.
The judge set a new date of 17 May.
All three defendants' lawyers argued prosecutors made several failings during the evidence disclosure process.
They included failing to hand the defence teams video footage in a format that allowed them time to review it effectively before trial, the court heard.
Richard Parry, defending Mr Corbyn, said it was "simply impossible" for proceedings to go ahead in the next few days.
Asked by District Judge Timothy Godfrey if any other evidence could be heard this week, prosecutor Flora Page agreed with the defence, saying: "Realistically I do not see how this trial can go ahead under these circumstances."
Mr Corbyn faces five charges of holding a gathering and five charges of participating in a gathering of more people than restrictions allowed at the time, between 29 August and 31 December 2020.
Mr Dunmall and Ms Creffield each face four of the same charges.