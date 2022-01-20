London hit worst by Royal Mail delivery delays
Almost a third of UK postcodes affected by Royal Mail delivery delays on Thursday morning were in London.
Of the 56 worst-hit areas, 18 of them were in London due to 38 delivery offices struggling to cope with what Royal Mail said were Covid-related absences and "other local factors".
It comes as 1,300 people in south-east London signed a petition over what they called "a failing postal service".
Royal Mail apologised to customers for "any inconvenience experienced".
Residents in East Dulwich said the issues pre-dated Covid, citing the 2018 closure of the Silvester Road sorting office.
The petition demands a plan of action from Royal Mail.
It states: "For years, residents of SE22; East Dulwich, Dulwich Village and parts of Peckham Rye have suffered with a failing postal service.
"This has led to many suffering with, lost prescriptions, lost documentation, lost banking details, fraud and stress.
"Royal Mail has been failing to provide even a basic level of service in beleaguered SE22 and the surrounding areas.
"We just want to get our mail on time without waiting weeks between deliveries," it added.
Meanwhile, residents in Croydon have also been complaining of postal delays of up to a month.
Another Christmas card arrived today! Postage mark says it was sent on December 16th. It was coming from Wales not the Australian outback - what the hell is going on with post in Croydon!?! It's been like this for nearly two years now @RoyalMail!— LVH (@HaigL) January 15, 2022
Sarah Jones, MP for Croydon Central, said she had written to Royal Mail "asking them to investigate the current state of affairs".
In a Facebook post she wrote: "It is my understanding that both the Croydon and South Croydon Delivery Offices are currently unable to complete all deliveries 6 days a week due to absences."
She said postal workers were a "cornerstone" of the community and had been "invaluable" throughout the pandemic, deserving "our utmost respect and gratitude".
"Please rest assured that I am looking into this issue and continue to keep a close eye on the situation," she added.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.
"In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as Covid-related self-isolation, higher than usual levels of sickness absence, resourcing or other local factors.
"We are providing targeted support to the local offices affected by these issues."
