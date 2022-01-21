Peckham rape: Vigil to be held in support of attacked teenager
- Published
A vigil in support of a teenager who was raped a week ago is to be held later near the location of the attack.
The 18-year-old was walking on Elm Grove near Peckham Rye station at about 22:20 GMT on Thursday, 13 January when she was approached from behind.
Two men in dark clothing, gloves and face coverings dragged her to a nearby street where they raped her.
The vigil begins at 18:00 GMT and is to "express sorrow and solidarity" with survivors of violence against women.
Police have asked for any witnesses, or people who were in the relevant area at that time, to contact them. No arrests have been made.
Vigil organisers, from a number of community groups, said: "The community of Peckham are standing peacefully together following the brutal attack last week on a young woman. Bring candles, iPhones and messages to shine a light and emphasize the need to ensure Peckham is a safe place for everyone.
"Together we will light up the night and defend our public spaces."
Det Supt Clair Kelland, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "The investigation into this incident is fast paced and ongoing and involves an extensive crime scene."
The event is to be on a patch of grass opposite the Peckham Liberal Club, on Elm Grove, not far from where the attack happened.