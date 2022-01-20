Arsenal shirt inspired by Tube seat unveiled
An Arsenal shirt inspired by London Underground seats has been unveiled.
The design of the Premier League club's new top was influenced by the bold pattern on the seats of the Piccadilly line trains that run past the Emirates Stadium.
The shirts were created as part of a collaboration between the club, Transport for London (TfL) and Adidas.
Arsenal is the only football club in London with a Tube station named after it.
Gillespie Road station was renamed Arsenal in 1932 following lobbying by legendary manager Herbert Chapman, who wanted to make it easier for supporters to identify how to attend matches.
The new shirts will be worn by Arsenal's players during pre-match warm-ups for the rest of the season.
Warren Macdonald, area manager of Arsenal station, said: "Arsenal station has had a deep relationship with the football club for almost 90 years and there is nothing quite like the atmosphere and excitement on a match-day.
"I look forward to seeing fans passing through the station wearing this eye-catching new pre-match range on their way to and from the stadium."