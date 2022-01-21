Met Police continue investigating rape of teenager
The Met Police is continuing to investigate the rape of a teenager, originally thought to have happened in Peckham, south London.
An 18-year-old reported being approached from behind by two men, dragged off a street and raped near Peckham Rye train station.
Information from the victim and further inquiries have established that was not the location, police said.
A planned vigil in Peckham has now been postponed.
'We continue to investigate the allegation'
Officers say they have now established the crime did not happen at the location originally given, or in the Peckham area.
A Met Police spokesman said: "Detectives are working closely with the victim to establish all the facts, and together with the local council we will inform and continue to support our communities as soon as more information is known.
"Numerous and extensive enquiries have taken place and we continue to investigate the allegation in view of the new information provided."
Organisers of the postponed vigil explained the decision was made in light of the new information and in order to be "sensitive to the complexity of the investigation and to the survivor".
They added: "As residents of Peckham we know this news will put people more at ease. Our solidarity with victims of rape has not changed.
"Thank you to all of you who have shown real support. This is clearly an issue we are all passionate about and deeply affected by."
