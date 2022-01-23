Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah: Vigil to mark birthday of girl killed by toxic air
- Published
A vigil is being held on the eve of what would have been the 18th birthday of a schoolgirl whose death was partly caused by breathing toxic air.
Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, who lived near the South Circular Road, in Lewisham, south-east London, died aged 9 in 2013.
Ella's mother Rosamund is inviting people to the bandstand in Mountsfield Park, Catford, at 15:30 GMT.
She said: "First and foremost it's an opportunity to get Ella's classmates together and remember her."
She added: "Secondly, we can't get away from the fact that, nine months on from the coroner's recommendations, we're still waiting for the government to act."
The inquest into Ella's death found levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) near her home exceeded World Health Organisation (WHO) and European Union guidelines.
The hearing found Ella had been exposed to "excessive" levels of pollution which contributed to an asthma attack and a cardiac arrest.
The coroner, Philip Barlow, recommended lowering the legal limit of particulate matter in the air and improving public awareness.
Responding to the coroner's recommendations, the government announced it aimed to have new legal air pollution limits in place by October 2022.
Next month, the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is due to publish emissions of key air pollutants, including particulate matter, for 2020.
Last week, London's mayor laid out proposals to charge drivers a "small" daily fee of up to £2 for "all but the cleanest vehicles" to help hit climate change targets.
Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, who said that she "does not have a monopoly on grief", urged anybody who would like to attend the event.
"Having lots people together is quite powerful," she added.