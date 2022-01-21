Ranjith Kankanamalage: Murder charge over cemetery death
- Published
Related Topics
Detectives investigating the death of a man in an east London cemetery have charged someone with murder.
Ranjith "Roy" Kankanamalage, 50, was found at 06:30 BST on 16 August 2021 in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eric Feld, 36, was first arrested in August and bailed. He was re-arrested on Friday and will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A post-mortem found the victim died from blunt-force trauma to the head.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.