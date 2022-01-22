Ranjith Kankanamalage: Man in court over cemetery death
A 36-year-old has appeared in court charged with murder after a man was found dead in a cemetery.
The body of Ranjith Kankanamalage was found on the morning of 16 August in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park in east London.
A post-mortem examination found the 50-year-old died from blunt-force trauma to the head.
Erik Field, 36, of Tredegar Road, London, appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 25 January.
