Harrow: Woman detained after two people slashed with knife
A woman has been detained after two people were slashed with a knife.
The incident happened on Station Road in Harrow at about 08:10 GMT.
Two women were injured with a knife and a third woman was punched, the Metropolitan Police said. All injuries are believed to be minor.
The force said the woman was detained and taken to hospital for mental health assessment. A police spokesman said there was no indication it was terror related.
