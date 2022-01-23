Four sexual assaults on girls in south east London could be linked
- Published
Police believe four incidents of teenage girls being sexually assaulted in south east London may be linked.
Four girls aged between 13 and 17 have been "sexually touched" by a man between 16 December and 18 January, the Met Police said.
The force has released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incidents.
Det Sgt James Robson said officers were doing all they could to identify the person responsible.
The force has released the following details about the incidents:
- On 16 December, a 13-year-old girl was sexually touched after a man followed her as she got off the 229 bus on Crossway, Thamesmead.
- On 12 January, a 16-year-old girl was approached by a man on Poplar Place, Thamesmead, who asked her for directions. He then pushed her against a fence and sexually touched her.
- On 13 January, a 17-year-old girl was followed off the 422 bus and into a property by a man at Artillery Place, Woolwich. He grabbed the back of her leg and caused her to fall when he then sexually touched her.
- On 18 January, a 16-year-old girl was approached by a man who asked for directions on Kentlea Road, Thamesmead, and then sexually touched.
Police have asked for anyone who recognises the man in the image or has any information to contact officers on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.
