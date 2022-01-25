Maida Vale death: Woman named after fatal Westminster stabbing
A 43-year-old woman stabbed to death in west London has been named by the Met Police.
Yasmin Chkaifi was found dead on Chippenham Road, Maida Vale, just after 09:00 GMT on Monday along with a man who had been hit by a car.
The Met said 41-year-old Leon McCaskre was also pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detectives have now bailed the driver pending further investigations.
On Monday, eyewitness Mulugeta Asseratte, said he heard shouts of "stop it, stop it" and described "a girl being attacked by a gentleman".
Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson said police have started to review CCTV.
He added: "Firstly, it is apparent that members of the public bravely tried to intervene to stop the attack and their actions were very courageous.
"We are speaking to the families of those concerned and doing all we can to support them at this terrible time.
"We can now confirm that both the deceased were previously known to each other and there are no outstanding suspects."
Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson said police were awaiting the outcome of both post-mortems.
He also continued to appeal for members of the public to come forward with any relevant information.
