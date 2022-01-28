Andrew Cawker: Man admits killing girlfriend's 18-month-old son
- Published
A man from south-east London has admitted killing his girlfriend's 18-month-old son.
Andrew Cawker died in hospital 13 days after suffering a head injury on 9 July 2019.
Scott Coombe, of Petts Wood, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
However, the 24-year-old is to go on trial charged with murder along with Andrew's mother Tamika Beaton, who has denied child cruelty.
The charge against Ms Beaton, 24, alleges she "wilfully ill-treated or neglected" the toddler in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury between 7 January and 9 July 2019.
During that time, she is accused of failing to prevent Andrew from being injured while he was in the care of Mr Coombe.
According to the charge, Ms Beaton, from Peckham, is also accused of failing to notify social services of injuries which her son suffered while Mr Coombe was looking after him.
A trial date was set for 3 October while a further hearing in the case will take place on 3 March.
Mr Coombe was remanded into custody following the hearing.
Ms Beaton, who appeared in court by video-link, is on conditional bail.