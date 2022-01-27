Wasps and bees in probes prevented Heathrow summer flights
Eight passenger planes were infested by insects which caused abandoned take-offs at Heathrow Airport last summer.
Wasp and bee nests blocked speed-measuring pitot probes on six British Airways aircraft and one Virgin Atlantic jet, according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).
A wasp was also spotted inside a probe on another British Airways plane during the same three-week period.
The "temporary surge" was due to fewer flights during the pandemic.
Aircraft remaining on the ground for longer periods between flights created an "attractive opportunity" for insects as pitot probes are an "ideal construction site for nests", the AAIB report said.
British Airways crews on board two of the planes were forced to abort take-offs while speeding down runways because the blockages caused inaccurate speed readings on cockpit displays.
Unreliable speed indication is a "serious hazard", investigators warned.
The AAIB said the high level of insect activity in 2021 could lead to a "larger number of insects emerging in the spring of 2022", so the risk of more probe blockages "could be significant".
The Civil Aviation Authority, Heathrow Airport and affected airlines have taken measures to reduce the risk of the problem reoccurring, such as increasing the frequency of inspections, issuing alerts to aviation firms and using probe covers.
A British Airways spokesman said: "Safety is our highest priority and in each case the flights returned safely to stand.
"Our highly skilled pilots are trained to safely perform this type of standard procedure and practise them regularly."
The blockages were discovered between June 9 and July 1 last year.
The issue of insects blocking pitot probes is "not new", but it is "unusual for such a spate of events to occur in such a short timeframe", the AAIB said.
Fewer aircraft movements, less road traffic around the airport and an overall cut in human activity resulted in a decrease in nitrogen dioxide but a spike in ground-level ozone.
The latter is a dangerous air pollutant, which can cause wasps and bees to travel further than normal.
The AAIB said the incidents should act as a reminder that "the environmental response to changes in human behaviour can be unpredictable and have unforeseen consequences".
It added that the drive towards greener aviation and urban areas will result in quieter, cleaner aircraft and less polluting airports, which provide "the kind of environments that prove attractive to insects such as bees and wasps".
