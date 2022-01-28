Stephen Kyere: Ex-Met police officer charged with rape
A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault.
It follows allegations of an incident in Teddington in April 2004 when Stephen Kyere was a serving officer but was off duty, the Met said.
Mr Kyere will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on 1 February after being charged by postal requisition.
The Met said he retired in March 2021, but misconduct matters will be considered after the criminal process.
The force said Mr Kyere had been serving in the Hammersmith and Fulham borough at the time of the allegations.
Specialist officers are providing support to the victim in this allegation, the Met added.
