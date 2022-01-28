London Pride: Parade to return for first time since 2019

BBC News

Organisers said 2019's event was the biggest ever

London's Pride parade will return this summer for the first time since 2019.

The UK's biggest LGBT festival has not been held for the past two summers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year marks 50 years since London's first Pride parade. Organisers have previously called on the government to "declare 2022 as the year of queer".

London Pride, set to take place on 2 July, is among hundreds of similar events that have been cancelled or postponed in the past two years.

The London parade usually attracts huge crowds, with organisers estimating the 2019 event was attended by more than 1.5 million people.

London's "night tsar" Amy Lame described Pride's return as "great news", adding that the gathering was about "showing the world that London is a beacon of inclusiveness, acceptance and diversity".

