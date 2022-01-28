ITH Pharma admits supplying contaminated baby feed
- Published
A pharmaceutical company has admitted supplying contaminated feed for premature babies that allegedly caused the death of a nine-day-old boy.
An investigation was launched after three babies, including Yousef Al-Kharboush, died from blood poisoning and another 20 needed treatment.
They were linked to ITH Pharma's supply of nutritional fluid in May 2014.
Adrian Darbishire QC, on behalf of ITH Pharma, entered guilty pleas to three offences at Southwark Crown Court.
They included failing to make a suitable and sufficient risk assessment between 1 August, 2009 and 1 June, 2014 over the supply of total parenteral nutrition (TPN) to patients.
The other two charges were of supplying a medicinal product that was not of the nature or quality specified in the prescription.
One of those charges related to Yousef, while the second covers the other 22 babies, whose names are contained in a confidential index.
The babies were given the fluid as nutrition because they were unable to feed on their own between 27 May and 2 June, 2014.
They developed septicaemia from the Bacillus cereus bacterium.
Yousef and his twin brother, Abdulilah, were born by emergency Caesarean section at St Thomas' Hospital in central London in May 2014.
While in intensive care both were fed intravenously, but while Abdulilah was not affected, Yousef died.
Prosecutors allege his death resulted from him being fed the contaminated TPN, although ITH Pharma denies his death was caused by the administration of the feed.
It is understood the legal test was not met for prosecutors to bring more serious charges such as manslaughter.
Yousef's parents, who now live in Saudi Arabia, said they had hoped "justice would finally prevail".
Other cases related to a baby girl who died nine days after being transferred from Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex, to St Thomas', and a boy who died at Rosie Maternity Hospital in Cambridge.
Judge Deborah Taylor will decide the issue over a two-day sentencing hearing in April.