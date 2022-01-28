London Underground: Fresh Night Tube strikes on Friday and Saturday
Fresh strikes will be held by drivers on London's Night Tube this weekend in a continuing dispute over rosters.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on the Central and Victoria lines will walk out for eight hours from 20:30 GMT on Friday and Saturday.
Similar action is planned for every weekend until June.
The union has accused Transport for London (TfL) of a "deafening silence" over the row, which TfL denies.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The action continues tonight despite the fact that we believe there are simple and cost-free options that would enable us to consider suspending the action."
He added that the "issue at the heart of the dispute, protecting the work-life balance of drivers, cannot be swept under the carpet and needs to be addressed rather than dismissed".
A TfL spokesperson said: "During the six months of regular [conciliation service] Acas talks on this matter, it's become clear that there are no new or workable proposals.
"However we remain in touch with both the RMT and Acas in the hope that a resolution can be found."
Despite the strike action, TfL said a good Night Tube service is expected to run on the Victoria Line, while a regular service should run on the Central Line, with at least two trains per hour through central London.