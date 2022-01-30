BBC News

Murder arrest after woman, 84, dies in Enfield

The woman was found with multiple injuries in Stainton Road, Enfield, before she died shortly after

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 84-year-old woman died at a property.

The woman was found by officers at an address in Stainton Road, Enfield, north London, at about 02:15 GMT on Sunday.

She was found with multiple injuries, and was pronounced dead a short time later, the Met Police said.

A 50-year-old man, known to the woman, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody. The force said a post-mortem examination is set to take place.

