Newborn baby found dead in south-east London
- Published
Police have launched an investigation after a newborn baby was found dead in south-east London.
Officers and paramedics were called to New Eltham at about 05:00 GMT on Sunday but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Met Police said it was in contact with the baby's mother who is receiving medical attention.
There have been no arrests and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the force added.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.