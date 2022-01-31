Enfield man charged with murdering mother Lesma Jackson
A man has been charged with murdering his 84-year-old mother in north London, police said.
Gareth Jackson, 50, will appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Monday after the death of Lesma Jackson, in Enfield, at around 02:15 GMT on Sunday.
Ms Jackson was found with multiple injuries at an address in Stainton Road, and was pronounced dead shortly after, the Met Police said.
A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the force said.
