James Brokenshire: Train named in honour of MP

A train has been named in honour of James Brokenshire, who campaigned for better services for passengers.

The MP, who represented Old Bexley and Sidcup in south-east London, died in October from lung cancer aged 53.

The City Beam train, made by Siemens Mobility, will be unveiled to rail minister Wendy Morton later on Monday.

His widow Catherine Brokenshire said: "James would have been delighted to have one of the 707 trains he campaigned for named after him."

The train will be operated by the Department for Transport's operator of last resort, which took over Southeastern after it was stripped of its franchise for failing to declare more than £25m in taxpayer funding.

Mrs Brokenshire has been calling for a national lung cancer screening programme to improve survival rates.

Her husband had never smoked, as is the case with about 15% of people who get lung cancer.

