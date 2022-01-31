Harrow development plans dropped over fears for badger sett
Campaigners have won their battle to have plans for a housing development in Harrow abandoned after more than 30,000 people signed a petition in protest.
Four blocks of flats containing 46 homes were due to be built next to the Metropolitan line in Pinner Road.
The preservation of a badger sett had support from signatories across the country, and locals said the area would suffer from a lack of green spaces.
Harrow Council confirmed the planning application had been withdrawn.
Objections to the development made via the council's planning portal included the suggestion the animals could be "forced onto nearby roads" if builders moved in, with comments from people in places including Bath, Swansea and Liverpool.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said some people living nearby had considered moving away from the area had the plans gone ahead.
One of them, Joan Stocker, said she was concerned about the impact on her privacy, with fears that the proposed blocks would overshadow her home.
"I really feel I've had a reprieve, having lived here for over 60 years," she said.
"This development was destroying my peace of mind, at a time in my life when I was hoping to enjoy my garden and the trees, which would have been cut down if this development had gone ahead."
Badgers are protected by law in England and Wales, and so are their setts. Licences to undertake some actions can be issued if it is justified, for example where a badger sett is found on a proposed site for a road or housing development.