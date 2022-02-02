Maida Vale deaths: Yasmin Chkaifi had 'big, caring heart'
A woman killed in the street by her stalker ex-husband had a "big, caring heart" and would still be alive if police had done more, her family says.
Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, died when she was stabbed by Leon McCaskie, 41, who was killed by a car during the attack in Maida Vale, west London, last Monday.
The driver of the car was released without charge by police on Tuesday.
The police watchdog is investigating after a warrant for McCaskie's arrest was issued weeks before the stabbing.
The warrant, saying he should be held without bail, was issued on 4 January after he failed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in relation to an alleged stalking protection order breach.
Her cousin Azhar Elfaddi revealed Ms Chkaifi, who was affectionately known by her middle name Wafaa, would do anything for her children who were her "best friends".
She said: "She was probably the smartest and wisest woman I knew.
"She was just a simple, loving, amazing woman. I've never seen anyone compare to her, her parenting, as a person, her heart.
"She was always forgiving, she never really liked to speak bad about people."
Another cousin Inass Elfaddi described it as "sad that no one did anything about it" and has many questions for police.
She said: "It could have easily been prevented.
"I think I would asked why her case wasn't a priority, why [McCaskie's] warrant wasn't a priority, why his criminal record wasn't enough for him to be searched for as you did have a warrant?
"Obviously they didn't see him as a threat that they needed to."
Her husband Joseph Salmon described himself and the family as being "at a loss" and "heartbroken".
He said: "She's smart, she's clever and she's witty.
"I'm so grateful that I did have a chance to talk to her, marry her, be happy with her, and fall in love with her."
On the issue of some men's treatment of women, he said: "I just think domestic abuse is a very bad problem and, if there's no education about it from very young, if things aren't sorted, if men can't keep their hands to themselves, I don't know what we're going to do.
The Met Police said it was unable to comment because the case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The force previously confirmed the stalking order had been obtained against McCaskie but not whether he had been arrested in relation to the alleged breach.