Man arrested after four girls sexually assaulted in south-east London
A man has been arrested after four teenage girls were attacked and sexually assaulted in separate incidents in south-east London.
The victims, aged between 13 and 17, were assaulted by a man in the Thamesmead and Woolwich areas between 16 December and 18 January.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of sexual assault.
He was bailed to return on a date in early March pending further inquires, the Met Police said.
The force has released the following details about the attacks, which are believed to be linked:
- On 16 December, a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man who had followed her off a Route 228 bus on Crossway, Thamesmead
- On 12 January, a 16-year-old girl was approached by a man on Poplar Place, Thamesmead, who asked her for directions before he sexually assaulted her
- On 13 January, a man followed a 17-year-old girl off a Route 422 bus in Artillery Place, Woolwich, into a nearby property where he sexually assaulted her
- On 18 January, a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man who approached her on Kentlea Road, Thamesmead, and asked her for directions
Commenting on the arrest, Det Insp John Millward said: "Our investigation is progressing but we would continue to ask members of the public to remain vigilant."
