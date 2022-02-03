Peckham: Man charged after 15-year-old girl raped
- Published
A man has been charged after a 15-year-old girl was raped in south London.
Police were called to a report a girl had been led by a man to a "green area" between Elm Grove and Bellenden Road, Peckham, and then assaulted on Sunday.
She had earlier been approached by the man as she walked past McDonald's on Rye Lane, Peckham, at about 18:30 GMT.
Abioina Dele Lawal, 32, of no fixed abode, is set to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court later charged with rape. He was remanded into custody.
The girl is being fully supported by specialist officers, the Met Police said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.