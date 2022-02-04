Bexleyheath sex assaults: Teenager charged with five offences
- Published
A teenager has been charged with five sexual assaults on girls in south-east London, carried out within a four-day period.
The alleged assaults - four of which relate to girls under the age of 16 - happened in Bexleyheath between 20 and 24 January.
Ali Mohammed, 18, from Bexley Road in Erith, was arrested on 2 February.
He has been remanded in custody and is due at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.
