Camden: Man charged after air pistol pointed at police
- Published
A man has been charged after an air pistol was pointed at a police officer.
Tony Adams, 46, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following an incident in Mornington Crescent on Friday morning.
The Met said a carbon dioxide-powered air pistol was pointed at a police officer.
Mr Adams of Grieg Walk, Corby, Northamptonshire, will appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He has been remanded in custody.
Mr Adams was also charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.
