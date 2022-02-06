Walthamstow fire tackled by 70 firefighters as residents evacuated
- Published
A woman and child have been treated for smoke inhalation after 70 firefighters tackled a blaze in north-east London.
The fire took hold of sheds and part of the first floor and roof of a terrace house in Lyne Crescent, Walthamstow, about 04:10 GMT on Sunday.
The woman and child, who had left the property before London Fire Brigade arrived, were treated at the scene.
Residents in neighbouring properties were evacuated as gas cylinders were involved.
Ten fire engines attended the scene, and the fire was under control by 07:07.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
London Fire Brigade station commander David Reed said: "Fires involving gas cylinders are particularly dangerous as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.
"A cordon was in place as a precaution whilst crews worked hard to make the scene safe."
Waltham Forest Council tweeted that nearby residents have returned to their homes, and it is working with families displaced by the fire.