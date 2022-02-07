Kyrell Matthews: Murder-accused mum given wrong CPR advice, jury told
A mother accused of murdering her son should not have been told to carry out two-handed resuscitation, a forensic pathologist has told her trial.
Instead, jurors heard Phylesia Shirley should have been told by NHS 111 staff to administer one-handed CPR on her two-year-old son Kyrell Matthews.
The toddler was found to have 41 rib fractures when he died in October 2019.
Ms Shirley, 24, and then-partner Kemar Brown, 28, of separate Thornton Heath addresses, south London, deny murder.
At the Old Bailey, the prosecution has claimed Kyrell suffered the injuries in at least five separate incidents in the four weeks leading up to his death, allegedly caused by the former couple.
The court heard Ms Shirley had called NHS 111 after Kyrell became "floppy" at her flat.
She performed two-handed CPR for several minutes after phoning the emergency helpline, the Old Bailey heard.
Mr Brown's defence say the injuries were the result of incorrect advice from NHS 111 on how to resuscitate the little boy.
At the time of his death, Kyrell, who was non-verbal, also had internal bleeding and a 1.6in (4cm) cut to his liver, jurors were told.
Forensic pathologist Dr Evan Matshes told the court, via video link from the United States, he could not rule out that Kyrell's rib fractures were not caused by CPR.
He said: "From my experience and from the literature, it is clear that, however infrequent, bruising may happen to the front of the chest, fractures may occur in a variety of different parts of the ribs, the soft tissue around the heart - and the heart itself - may be bruised, the lungs may be bruised and the liver may be bruised and even lacerated in some circumstances."
Jurors have previously heard harrowing audio recordings, secretly made by Ms Shirley to see if Mr Brown was cheating on her, which allegedly captured violence said to have been meted out by the pair in Ms Shirley's one-bedroom flat.
They had lived at separate addresses at the time.
Mr Brown also denies two further charges - causing or allowing death, and causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child.
Ms Shirley has admitted allowing the death and allowing serious physical harm to a child.
The trial continues.
