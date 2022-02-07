BBC News

Enfield stabbing: Teenager killed and another arrested

Image source, Google
Image caption,
Emergency services were called to Ayley Croft in Enfield

An 18-year-old has died after he was stabbed in north London.

The Met Police said officers and paramedics were called to Ayley Croft in Enfield, just after 18:00 GMT.

Police said the teenager died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics. Next of kin have been told.

A teenage boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody. Homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

A crime scene has been put in place while inquiries continue.

