Met Police officer commended for rescuing family from flat fire
A Met Police officer who rescued three children from a burning flat has been commended for his bravery.
Acting Sgt Tony Ruth sprung into action after he and some colleagues noticed a fire had started in a block of flats while on patrol in Uxbridge last year.
After calling the London Fire Brigade, he climbed up to the window of the flat in Station Road to save the family.
The officer said it was "great" to be recognised, but called the operation a "team effort".
Having seen the fire while on patrol on 27 December 2021, the officers evacuated the ground floor.
However, they then heard a woman call from the upper floor that she, three children and another adult had been trapped in a flat by smoke.
While the flames began to spread, the officers borrowed a ladder from a member of the public.
Acting Sgt Ruth then removed his body armour to climb up to the window to rescue each of the children. The two adults were also guided to safety.
The family were taken to hospital as a precaution, but none were seriously hurt.
Acting Sgt Ruth suffered the effects of smoke inhalation and required treatment.
On Monday he was named officer of the month for his division, the West Area Command Unit.
Receiving his award, he said he had acted as part of a group.
"It's great to be recognised in this way but it's important that this incident and everything we do in this role is a team effort," he said.
The colleagues who were with him, PC Dave Collinswood and PC Ryan James, were also commended for their part in rescuing the family.
Acting Sgt Ruth added: "Incidents like this show that what we do is about so much more than making arrests."
Ch Supt Sean Wilson, policing commander for the West Area Command Unit, said the officers had "potentially saved the lives" of the family.
He said: "They have demonstrated the best qualities that we expect in our officers, putting themselves in harm's way to protect the public."