Mentor pledge for every at-risk young Londoner by mayor
- Published
It is hoped every at-risk young Londoner can be offered a dedicated mentor under a new scheme started by the mayor of London.
City Hall estimates 100,000 youngsters aged 10 to 24 are in need of support having been excluded from education, experienced poverty or being in care.
Groups will be able to apply for funds from a £7.2m pot to expand mentoring.
The fund will prevent vulnerable people "being exploited or sucked into gangs and violence," Sadiq Khan said.
He said: "I'm determined to put young people at the heart of London's recovery efforts."
London's Violence Reduction Unit will invest £2.4m in a three-year mentoring programme for children at risk of exclusion.
'No positive role models'
The remaining money will be split between projects that expand mentoring for young people in science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM), and a programme focussing on employability and in-work training.
Kamal Khan, a senior mentoring officer at the Osmani Trust - a youth and community centre in Tower Hamlets - told the BBC that mentoring can teach young people "about resilience and how to overcome conflicts and challenging situations".
He said: "A lot of our youth don't have positive role models.
"This whole borough is so influxed with drug dealers and other criminal activities - and young people see only those people, not the people who are working."
Councillor Georgia Gould, chair of London Councils, added: "With four in 10 of London's children living in poverty, adult mentors can help navigate some of the challenges that they face."