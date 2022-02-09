Norma Girolami: £20k reward to solve missing woman mystery
- Published
A £20,000 reward is being offered for help in solving the mystery of a missing woman whose case has led to a man being charged with murder.
Norma Girolami, 70, from Elm Court, Highgate, north London, has not been seen since August.
Serkan Kaygusuz, 41, of Sparsholt Road, Islington, is due in court later this year charged with murder and theft.
Detectives and her family are still seeking information as to what has happened to her.
Ms Girolami's family say she last spoke to them in July but stopped answering text messages in August.
Officers have conducted searches of several addresses but so far have been unable to locate Ms Girolami.
'Utterly devastated'
Her cousin Simone Day told the BBC the lack of uncertainty had left them feeling "utterly devastated".
"We all get so emotional when we talk about her and we can't quite believe she's gone.
"We have accepted there is a void in our lives now.
"Norma was such a fun and loving woman, she always wanted to make sure you had fun," Ms Day continued.
"She was a Londoner born and bred, loved going out and going on vacation. She was devoted to her family."
Ms Day added some of the reward money is coming from the family and the rest is coming from the police.