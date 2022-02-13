East Croydon attack: Boy arrested after woman's hair torn from scalp
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault after woman had hair torn from her scalp.
The 31-year-old woman had her hair pulled and was assaulted near East Croydon station in south London, the Met Police said.
It happened as she got off a bus at about 18:45 GMT on 18 December.
Police appealed for information and have now arrested a 16-year-old boy who remains in custody.
Detectives said the woman had her hair pulled by a male suspect, resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp.
She was also punched to the back of the head and fell to the floor during the "prolonged" attack, which left her with facial injuries.
