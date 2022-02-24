Nafahat Jamal: 'Clear evidence of neglect' at home where baby died
- Published
The "chaotic and dirty" home of a woman accused of causing the death of her baby daughter suggested "clear evidence of neglect", a court has heard.
Fartun Jamal, of Brent Park, London, is accused of causing the death of 11-month-old Nafahat through neglect, and of cruelty towards another child.
Harrow Crown Court has previously heard that the baby girl died from a chest infection on 13 March 2019.
Ms Jamal, 25, denies one count of causing death by neglect.
She has also pleaded not guilty to two further counts of child cruelty in relation to Nafahat, and a third count of child cruelty in relation to the other child.
On Thursday, consultant paediatrician Dr Michael Coren said the flat in Kingfisher Way, Brent Park, where the family lived was a "sad scene" and "not a good environment for a small child".
Jurors heard Ms Jamal's home was "dirty", with takeaway boxes and uncleaned plates, while there were nappies left everywhere and faeces on the walls.
'OId milk'
The cot that Nafahat slept in was also broken, the court heard.
"There was clear evidence of neglect in the family home of Ms Jamal," Dr Coren added.
Aimee Whittaker-Georg, a babysitter who visited the home on 8 March, previously described the living conditions as "dirty", with plates left in the sink and the smell of "old milk".
Nafahat was ill from at least 4 March and her condition worsened before she died more than a week later, the jury was told.
Dr Coren said reports on her health had suggested she was a "normal child" who was "adequately nourished", fully vaccinated and with "access to a GP".
He continued: "There was no evidence of neglect for her medical needs."
The trial continues.