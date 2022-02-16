Met Police: PC Adnan Arib guilty over contact with girls
- Published
A Met Police officer who met a 15-year-old girl alone in a park has been found guilty of misconduct in a public office.
PC Adnan Arib also sent another girl, 16, dozens of text messages, Southwark Crown Court heard.
The 45-year-old claimed he had only wanted to give the girls "careers advice".
But a jury convicted Arib, who will be sentenced on 3 March for two counts of misconduct in a public office.
Jurors heard he continued contact with the 15-year-old after first being called to the girl's flat by her mother, who had accused her of stealing £10 in July 2019.
He also asked the other girl for her phone number and if she was in a relationship, and said she was "very pretty" and that he wanted to take her out, jurors heard.
Arib invited the 16-year-old out after she had been brought into Bethnal Green police station following her being reported as a missing person, the court was told.
The officer accessed a police report about her and officers later found 47 text messages had been sent between them on a phone that he initially tried to deny was his.
He told jurors he had been "naive and foolish" but said he believed offering careers guidance to the two girls was part of his wider policing duties.